City of West Jordan to Host Open House for 5600 West Widening

West Jordan (February 17, 2017) – The City of West Jordan will hold an open house Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at West Hills Middle School, 8270 Grizzly Way, to present information regarding the planned widening of 5600 West between 7800 South and 8600 South.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the construction and to speak with the project team. No formal presentations will be given. Please come any time during the open house.

Beginning this summer/fall, crews will widen 5600 West in West Jordan to four travel lanes. The project will also add a new signal at 8200 South, and bicycle lanes, sidewalk and a privacy wall where none currently exist. Work will occur during daytime hours and one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. Motorists should anticipate delays.

West Jordan has created a communications team to provide project impact information to the public. They can be reached at 888-966-6624 ext. 5 or by emailing 5600Wconstruction@wjordan.com.