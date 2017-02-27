West Jordan teens serve their neighbors

When West Jordan High students raised funds for the Tyler Robinson Foundation in December, they engaged in service that provided long-term benefits to their entire community.



Students served in a variety of ways during these Odd Jobs shifts. They raked leaves, shoveled snow, picked grapes, made chocolate-covered pretzels, fed pet snakes, cooked breakfast, swept kitchens, set up and decorated Christmas trees, hung lights, read books to kids, walked dogs, sang carols, wrapped gifts and licked Christmas card envelopes.



“Our community is great,” she said. “They are willing to help. We couldn’t have done it without support from them.”



“I love that they are willing to serve,” she said.



“It’s cool to see what students can do,” she said.



Serving together also provided the opportunity to get to know other students in a new way, she said. Head cheerleader Adlyn Iwun was surprised by some students who were not the type she’d expected to volunteer that signed up for Odd Jobs shifts.



“This’ll be something I’ll look back on—like a stepping stone to real life,” Chito said. “This built me. Because of this, I want to stay close with local charity.”

