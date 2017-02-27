Student art on display at prestigious show

The annual Utah All-State High School Art Show is essentially the state championship of art. The Springville Museum of Art, which hosts the showcase, receives about 1,000 submissions each year from Utah juniors and seniors. Only about 30 percent of the entries are chosen to be showcased in the museum’s exhibit, said Ali Royal, museum educator.



Cassandra Parkin, a Copper Hills senior, created two of the photography pieces accepted into the show . Her piece that won the Juror’s Best in the category award for photography was inspired by the landscape of Blackfoot, Idaho, where her mother grew up. Parkin compiled photos she took of the area in a wire-bound book, which she handmade with pages weathered by coffee, thoughtful text added with a typewriter and a cover made from barn wood.

