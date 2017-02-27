Robotics team competes in state finals

Preliminary rounds for the FTC (for 14- to 18-year-olds) were held in December, and 36 teams moved on to the state competition in February where Diet Water placed 14th out of 36 teams. This year’s challenge required the robot to be able to collect and fling balls into hoops and to activate lights on beacons around the edge of the arena.



“Here, they can come every afternoon, every weekend, stay late on Fridays; some of the kids take the robot home on the weekend to work on it,” she said. “We have a lot more flexibility than the schools do when they are controlling their computers and technologies and investments. So as a home team, I think we’ve got some advantages.”



FIRST strengthened post-high school success results

