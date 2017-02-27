West Jordan hosts ‘What Every American Should Know’

The event began with participants sitting at a table with complete strangers. There was a wide range of people in attendance—from veterinarians to bankers to philosophers.



Next, Director of Library Services Jim Cooper introduced the moderator for the night’s discussion, journalist Ken Verdoia. The first half hour of the night was just between each table individually. Verdoia directed the conversation by throwing out questions every few minutes.



The starting question was, “Do you believe that the mainstream American identity adequately represents you? Why or why not?”



The Salt Lake County Library System is one out of only seven locations across the nation to be hosting this event series. The series is a response E.D. Hirsch’s book “Cultural Literacy.”



According to the Aspen Institute website, “The library series aims to bring this national conversation to a local level in order spark creative conversation about local and national identity, to expand and diversify the concept of what it means to be a member of the community and to be an American, and to collect these ideas in an aggregated list of What Every American Should Know.”

