Ski & Snowboard News / Skiing and tourism pump $1.15 billion into state and local taxes

Jun 20, 2017 06:26PM, Published by Harriet Wallis, Categories: Sports

Vicki Varela, Managing Director of Tourism / photo: Harriet Wallis

Thanks to Mother Nature, Utah enjoyed an 8 month ski season that spanned from November to June, said President of Ski Utah Nathan Rafferty during a recent press conference.

The number of skier visits during the 2016-17 season topped the past 10 years, and skiers spent more money while they were here. That's good news for the economy.

Skiing and wintersports are a $1.4 billion industry in Utah. Other kinds of tourism further boost the state's economy and income.

"Tourism has emerged as one of the key drivers in Utah's diverse economy," said Vicki Varela, Managing Director of Tourism. "State sales tax revenue generated by travelers helps fund a variety of Utah priorities, including education, public safety, health and human services, road construction and maintenance,"

Some facts:

There were 197 days of skiing this past season.

And 4.5 million skier days, up 3% from last year.

Brighton recorded 630" of snow, and more than 200% of its normal in January.

The Mountain Collective and Epic passes are catching on with skiers.





