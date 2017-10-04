Skip to main content

Checkered flags fly for young driver

Oct 04, 2017 03:14PM ● Published by Greg James

Natalie Waters from West Jordan also races in the midget class at Rocky Mountain Raceway. (Creative Resource & Design)

Gallery: Race Fast [6 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Greg James | gregj@mycityjournals.com

To race a car fast, a driver’s license is not necessary, apparently.

Chaz Groat is making a name for himself on the three-eighths mile oval at Rocky Mountain Raceway.  At 13 years old it is not legal for him to be behind the wheel of a car on the streets, but at the track he is beating more experienced and older drivers.

“We are a racing family. I have been around racing for a long time. He ran a go kart out at the Larry H. Miller track for two years starting when he was four years old. Soon after that RMR (Rocky Mountain Raceway) started the quarter midget program for kids, he progressed up through that program,” said Chaz’s father Chuck Groat.

In the quarter midget program at RMR the cars are generally half the size of a normal midget race car and run in classes with engine restriction rules.  Drivers range in age from 5-16 years old. Last summer Chaz moved into a junior stinger class on the larger oval. This class is for drivers age 12-16.

He said he always wanted to drive a midget car. After some discussion with officials the age was lowered to match what other Intermountain race tracks were offering and Chaz found a car.

“I joke with my wife that I feel like I am completely helpless. I just sit back and try to watch him do what he does,” Chuck said.

In 2016, he was invited to Meridian Raceway in Boise, Idaho to race for the first time in his midget car. He also ran his car in Pocatello, Idaho. His first main event victory came at Meridian.

This season will be his first complete season in the racing class and he has made the most of his opportunity.

Midget cars run a Ford Focus alcohol-injected engine. At this altitude it generally has about 155 horsepower and weighs about 1,100 lbs.  The engine is sealed and cannot be tampered with. The competitive edge comes from suspension set up and setting up the fuel.

Chuck owns two complete cars. He has raced alongside his son. Chaz’s racing career is funded by his parents. He also is sponsored by Powder Works Powder Coating and Roto Grip Bowling Balls.

“He kicked my butt. It was thrilling to watch. I figured this was his first year and he should just get some seat time. He has taken to it. I think it took me three years to get my first win,” Chuck said.

Chaz captured his first main event victory Aug. 5. He was fast qualifier and started the main near the back of the pack. He patiently made his move towards the front. At one point he was nose-to-tail with his father, passing him with about five laps remaining in the event.

Natalie Waters has followed Chaz’s same path in the series. Waters is also 13 years old and lives in West Jordan.

“From a dad perspective I think these kids are doing something amazing. People should come watch what they are doing in these race cars,” Chuck said.

They plan on going to the Bullring in Las Vegas at the end of October. 

“I really just look for the best opportunity. I watch the cars around me and try to figure out the best way to get around the track. It was an amazing feeling to win the main. We have an amazing car. My dad is my favorite race car driver it has to be,” Chaz said.

Chaz is in eighth grade and attends Kennedy Junior High in West Valley. He is the son of Chuck and Julie Groat.

“The thrill of it is amazing. Going 100 miles-per-hour down the track at RMR, it is exciting,” Chaz said. 

Sports

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Harvest Festival

    10/07/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The Draper Crossing and Draper Peaks Shopping Centers are hosting a free Harvest Festival in the ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/12/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/12/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Harvest Festival

    10/07/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The Draper Crossing and Draper Peaks Shopping Centers are hosting a free Harvest Festival in the ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/08/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/08/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/09/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Draper City Meet the Candidates 2017

    10/09/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    The City Journals will be hosting a meet the candidates night at the Rock Church in Draper.

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/10/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • West Jordan Wrestling Service Auction

    10/10/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    The West Jordan Wrestling team will be auctioning services and baked good to help support their w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/12/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/12/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/13/2017
    08:30AM — 09:15AM

    Zombies sing and dance to top Halloween Hits in this THRILLING Halloween show for the entire fami...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/13/2017
    07:00PM — 07:45PM

    Clayton Productions Freaky Friday’s ALL HALLOWEEN SHOW is BACK ! With a new extended show, large...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and West Jordan Journal