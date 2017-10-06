Skip to main content

Recognizing challenges becomes first step to economic development in city

Oct 06, 2017 12:11PM ● Published by Becca Ketelsleger

The grand opening of the West Jordan location of Smith & Edwards could be deemed nothing less than a success. (Becca Ketelsleger/City Journals)

At the Aug. 23 West Jordan City Council meeting, council members reviewed and discussed the status of West Jordan’s economy. 

“With the focus on economic development, staff are in the process of updating the Strategic Plan,” said West Jordan Economic Development Director David Oka. “The first step in this was to identify some of the issues we are facing here in West Jordan.”

The first step in identifying the cities strengths and weaknesses was to bring in Lewis, Young, Robertson & Burningham (an independent financial advisory and consulting firm) to conduct a study on the city’s economic development and “sales leakage.” 

From a broad perspective, the presentation made at the city council meeting was meant to illustrate what the average person spends on various items (i.e., food and beverage, hardware, sporting goods) and then what percentage of those sales the city is capturing within their borders. These numbers were also compared to previous years to see trends within West Jordan.

“If the average person is buying x amount of hardware every year, and you aren’t selling that much hardware for your population, they may be going somewhere else to do that shopping,” said principal adviser Laura Lewis from Lewis, Young, Robertson & Burningham. 

While some of the decreases in West Jordan’s ability to capture sales tax (a decrease of 70 percent in sales capture for furniture and home furnishings, and a decrease of 19 percent in sales capture for sporting goods) can be tied directly to the loss of large retailers within the city (RC Wiley and Sports Authority respectively), other sales leakage causes are much more complex. 

For example, while sales capture for motor vehicle and parts dealers has remained fairly consistent (only a 1 percent decrease since 2011), the total amount of leakage for that category sits at the staggering amount of $197,791,097.

What this means is that West Jordan auto sales are below average for the state, and that West Jordan residents  are having to go elsewhere to buy their vehicles. This is not due to a loss of car dealerships within the city but the initial lack of them. 

“We know that due to the ‘rules’ governed by the car dealership association, we have been prohibited from having new car dealerships in our city,” said Oka for clarification. 

Although according to the report, “the average capture rate has declined almost universally across all major categories,” West Jordan officials are still capturing “77 percent of the retail and service sales.” 

All of this information compiled will help to direct the updates to West Jordan’s strategic plan. Five recommendations were made by the consulting firm to also help aid in the process: conduct a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats) analysis, host an economic development workshop, review focus areas, prioritize focus areas, and identify immediate and long-term goals. 

Along with these formal recommendations, Lewis had another word of caution. 

“I do think it’s important that you, again not just you up there on the dais, but your constituents need to understand the tools that are available to you,” said Lewis. “If you are only using a hammer and everyone else has the whole toolbox, you are not going to retain as many businesses.” 

One step forward in the right direction came roughly two weeks later, with an attempt to recapture some of the sporting goods sales that have been lost within the city. 

On Sept. 8 a ribbon cutting occurred for a new Smith & Edwards location in West Jordan, with the grand opening following the next day. 

Smith & Edwards has been selling military surplus gear, Western wear and many other items in west Ogden since 1947. This year, it is celebrating its 70th anniversary, which includes the opening of a second location. 

The grand opening of Smith & Edwards West Jordan location featured booths and prize giveaways outside the stores entrance, as well as multiple sales and activities inside. Attendance was high, with families and children enjoying the day’s events and lining up to make their purchases. 

Today, News

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Harvest Festival

    10/07/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The Draper Crossing and Draper Peaks Shopping Centers are hosting a free Harvest Festival in the ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/12/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/12/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Harvest Festival

    10/07/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The Draper Crossing and Draper Peaks Shopping Centers are hosting a free Harvest Festival in the ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/08/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/08/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/09/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Draper City Meet the Candidates 2017

    10/09/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    The City Journals will be hosting a meet the candidates night at the Rock Church in Draper.

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/10/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • West Jordan Wrestling Service Auction

    10/10/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    The West Jordan Wrestling team will be auctioning services and baked good to help support their w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/12/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/12/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/13/2017
    08:30AM — 09:15AM

    Zombies sing and dance to top Halloween Hits in this THRILLING Halloween show for the entire fami...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/13/2017
    07:00PM — 07:45PM

    Clayton Productions Freaky Friday’s ALL HALLOWEEN SHOW is BACK ! With a new extended show, large...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and West Jordan Journal