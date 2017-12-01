West Jordan City officials break ground for new cultural arts facility

Dec 01, 2017 08:00AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Mayor Kim Rolfe and West Jordan City Council members, representatives from several West Jordan arts organizations and other local officials ready to break ground on the new cultural arts facility. (West Jordan City)

By Jennifer Gardiner



West Jordan City officials broke ground for a new Cultural Arts Facility Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the site of the new facility in Veterans Memorial Park, 1955 West 7800 South.

Mayor Kim Rolfe, West Jordan City Council members, representatives from several West Jordan arts organizations and members of the community attended as the ground was officially broken for the new facility.

“During my term as mayor and two terms on the city council, we have been working to find a permanent home for our Arts Council. For many on the Arts Council, the wait has been much longer,” Rolfe said. “I’m excited to announce that we have the funding available and are ready to break ground for the West Jordan Cultural Arts Facility.”

The 20,000-square-foot facility will occupy 2.85 acres in Veterans Memorial Park and will include spaces for art and entertainment, including a 300-seat theater, gallery, multi-purpose rooms and concessions. The lobby will connect to an open, west-facing plaza and sculpture garden that will be used for art exhibits and outdoor events.

“Over the years, we have performed in many venues that have been less than ideal including the old sugar factory, school auditoriums, Pioneer Hall, the park bowery and even the rodeo arena,” Arts Council Chair Jen Crabb said. “West Jordan has a long history of community arts that has enriched our city as well as neighboring communities.”

The Arts Facility adds to the West Jordan Civic Center, which encompasses City Hall, County Health Center, County Library Headquarters, State Third District Courthouse, West Jordan Justice Center, Fire Station 52, District Attorney’s Office, Gene Fullmer Rec Center and West Jordan Senior Center. These facilities are located adjacent to the 100-acre Veterans Memorial Park where the arts facility will be built.

“An arts facility fits nicely into this mix and provides a much-needed home for the arts,” Rolfe said. “Over the years, I have enjoyed attending plays, concerts, exhibits and performances put on by our arts council. I’m always impressed by the quality performances they deliver. I’m pleased that we will now be able to build a permanent home for the arts so they can continue to enrich our community.”

Funding for the facility will come from several sources, including proceeds from the sale of the city-owned property, such as the old library that the arts council currently uses for rehearsal space and other unused vacant properties. With additional funding from the Salt Lake County Cultural Facilities Support Program, this $9.2 million facility is scheduled for completion by spring 2019. CRSA designed the facility, and Okland Construction will serve as the construction manager/general contractor.

With the completion of the new Cultural Arts Facility, the West Jordan Theater Arts, Symphony, Band, Jazz Band, Youth Theater and Mountain West Chorale, as well as other literary and graphic arts groups associated with the West Jordan Arts Council will have a home for rehearsals, workshops and performances.

City leaders said they have planned for parking with the new facility, but the park has ball fields in the same vicinity. City officials expressed that parking could still be an issue if games overlap with events at the facility. Otherwise, parking will be available for both sets of uses.

A variety of concerts and performances will be held by various groups once the facility opens.