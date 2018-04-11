West Jordan teen receives national 4-H award and scholarship

Apr 11, 2018 10:13AM

Cassandra Ivie (center in blue) received a $5,000 scholarship and was recognized nationally by the 4-H Council for her work as a youth advocate and organizer for STEM education. (Photo/Melanie Louviere)

By Jennifer Gardiner | j.gardiner@mycityjournals.com



The National 4-H Council recently announced a Utah teen as the winner of the 2018 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Award for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

Cassandra Ivie, 17, of West Jordan was recognized nationally for her work as youth advocate and organizer for STEM education. Ivie is a Utah 4-H State Ambassador and is the founder and creator of Incredible Machine, a curriculum that uses supplies to teach engineering, chemical, mechanical and electrical engineering to 4-H students in her community.

“It has been a privilege to lead these activities with local students to show them that STEM is accessible for everyone and that it is also a lot of fun,” said Ivie. “4-H is family, a family filled with people who are passionate and determined to make a significant difference in society. STEM teaches critical thinking. I’m excited when I see girls in STEM because both genders in the field helps to produce more creativity.”

Ivie will receive a $5,000 scholarship and will serve as an advocate and spokesperson for 4-H STEM programming. She was officially recognized as the 2018 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Winner for STEM, sponsored by HughesNet, at the 4-H Legacy Awards in Washington, D.C. on March 20.

Ivie joined 4-H in kindergarten as a Clover Bud. As the middle child of six children, Ivie joined with an interest in photography and soon developed a love for robotics. Her family saw the benefit of 4-H and started a club with nearly 15 students.

Not only is Ivie a state ambassador, she also works as an after-school club leader and serves as a County Teen Council president.

“Cassey has made a large impact on local and state 4-H programs,” said Vernon Parent, Utah 4-H agent. “She is an amazing youth leader that has learned how to balance creativity, hard work and leadership.”

Ivie is joined by three other 2018 Youth in Action Pillar Winners, Serena Woodard of Oklahoma who was named the Agriculture Pillar Winner; Sophia Rodriguez of Georgia, named the Healthy Living Pillar Winner; and Kyra-Lee Harry of New York who received the Citizenship Pillar Award.

“Cassandra’s creativity, innovative spirit and dedication to serving others have inspired an entire community and helped spark student’s interest in STEM,” said Peter Gulla, senior vice president at Hughes Network. “We look forward to seeing how she continues to inspire the next generation of leaders across the country as this year’s STEM ambassador.”

The 4-H Youth in Action Awards, sponsored in part by HughesNet, began in 2010 to recognize 4-H’ers who have overcome challenges and used the knowledge they gained in 4-H to create a lasting impact in their community.

To learn more about 4-H Youth in Action and to view the other pillar winners from around the country, please visit: www.4-h.org/youthinaction.