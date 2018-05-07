Grizzlies lacrosse is having championship-type season

May 07, 2018 02:34PM ● Published by Greg James

Christian Hoffe is the Grizzlies’ second-leading scorer. He netted five goals against Roy Feb. 28. (Photo courtesy of Copper Hills Lacrosse)

By Greg James | gregj@mycityjournals.com

Lacrosse will be the 11th sanctioned Utah High School Activities Association sport in 2019–2020, just two short years away, but the Copper Hills boys club is ready to compete for the state title now.

In this spring club season, the Grizzlies have only lost twice: once by a team from Oregon and also at the hands of American Fork. Their 12 varsity wins have them ranked fourth in the state according to the Utah High School Lacrosse League rankings.

The Grizzlies won their first five matches of the season and seven of their first eight. Those wins included a 10-8 victory over Bishop O’Dowd from California. In the victory Tavish Quigley had seven saves in goal, and Nicholas Ludlow scored three goals.

On the season they are averaging 10.9 goals per game and only allowing 7.8.

Ludlow is the team's leading scorer. He has netted 40 goals this season. Christian Hoffe is second with 29, and Radley Park has 18.

Defensively, Eric Flowers has played 11 games in goal and has 89 saves. He leads the team with a 52 percent save percentage.

Another important defensive play is the ground ball. It is recorded when the ball changes possession during live-ball play. Brayden Rudd leads the team with 64 ground balls. He also has won 59 percent of the draws (similar to hockey face-offs).

Both boys and girls clubs currently compete in the spring. Approximately 1,000 student athletes participate on 42 boys club.

High schools around the state have the choice whether they want to participate. The UHSLL has outlined a participation map if a school chooses not to field and lacrosse team. If a players school does not have a team their players will be directed to the target team in their area.

The state UHSLL championship tournament is scheduled to be held May 8–19.