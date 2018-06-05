Skip to main content

Mayors release joint-statement opposing plan for "Olympia" development

Jun 05, 2018 03:55PM ● Published by Travis Barton

From left to right: West Jordan Mayor Jim Riding, South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey, and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, photographed at Riding's swearing-in. (Travis Barton | City Journals)

According to a Riverton City press release, the mayors of Riverton, Herriman, West Jordan and Copperton are opposed to the possibility of the "Olympia" master-planned community that could come to the south-west part of the valley.

A joint statement by the mayors criticizes the 931 acre development plan (located approximately from 6300-8500 W and 12400-13100 S) for its high density.

"The sheer number of units in the development is nothing short of overwhelming. With a proposed 8,765 units on 931 acres. It is estimated that this would add an additional 30,000+ residents to the southwest part of the valley; essentially adding another city approaching the size of Herriman or Riverton, but in a tenth of the land area," read the statement. 

The statement also raised concerns over how such a development would affect surrounding cities' infrastructure, transportation and open space. 

The statement was addressed to the Salt Lake County Council, which will be deciding during its June 5 council meeting whether or not to rezone the proposed land area from A-2, an agricultural zone, to P-C, a planned community zone. 

Today, News

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
careers.unitedhealthgroup.com

 

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and West Jordan Journal