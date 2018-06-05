Mayors release joint-statement opposing plan for "Olympia" development
Jun 05, 2018 03:55PM ● Published by Travis Barton
From left to right: West Jordan Mayor Jim Riding, South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey, and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, photographed at Riding's swearing-in. (Travis Barton | City Journals)
A joint statement by the mayors criticizes the 931 acre development plan (located approximately from 6300-8500 W and 12400-13100 S) for its high density.
"The sheer number of units in the development is nothing short of overwhelming. With a proposed 8,765 units on 931 acres. It is estimated that this would add an additional 30,000+ residents to the southwest part of the valley; essentially adding another city approaching the size of Herriman or Riverton, but in a tenth of the land area," read the statement.
The statement also raised concerns over how such a development would affect surrounding cities' infrastructure, transportation and open space.
The statement was addressed to the Salt Lake County Council, which will be deciding during its June 5 council meeting whether or not to rezone the proposed land area from A-2, an agricultural zone, to P-C, a planned community zone.