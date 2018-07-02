Midvale’s VertiSource HR® and CUI Agency Join Forces to Become an HRO Powerhouse

Jul 02, 2018 03:04PM ● Published by Justin Adams

VertiSource CEO Kim Bolinder

Midvale’s VertiSource HR®, established in 2016, is a Human Capital Organization providing turnkey payroll and human resource solutions to businesses of all sizes. Started by Kim Bolinder, mother of three, VertiSource HR® is a client-focused organization that strives to put the “human back in human resources”.

When starting VertiSource HR®, entrepreneur Kim Bolinder was really looking to fill a void she saw in the payroll/human resources vertical. She was looking for a trustworthy, customizable solution that could be as dynamic as her real estate business.

“As a entrepreneur, I understand how difficult it can be to manage a business. When considering payroll and HR, business owners want a simple, cost-efficient solution that they can trust. I started this company so that I can deliver a seamless payroll and human resource service, backed by superior customer service and today’s technology. I want my client partners to be able to focus on running their business while we focus on providing them with back end support at cost-efficient prices.” said VertiSource HR®’s Founder & CEO, Kim Bolinder.

VertiSource HR® recently announced a new partnership with Salt Lake City neighbor, CUI Agency. The partnership expands VertiSource HR®’s insurance portfolio, to the benefit of their client partners, and elevates the Midvale-based, woman-owned company to the level of their big name corporate competitors.

CUI Agency is a family-owned insurance brokerage and risk management firm that has been in business since 1969. Their consultative approach and cost-effective strategies, as well as their negotiating power with leading carriers, all afford their partners the best coverage at the lowest possible cost. CUI understands the changing liability landscape and proactively provides professionals with integrated insurance solutions that may include Business Liability, Trucking, Surety Bonds, Directors and Officers Liability Insurance, Professional liability and Commercial Property Liability, Employee Benefits and Workers Compensation.

“One of the things that drew me to CUI Agency was their incredible reputation in the industry for being problem solvers. It’s never a one-size-fits-all strategy with them. They analyze each business’s needs and tailor a solution that is just right for them.” Kim added, “When I began working with them, they really made me feel like my business was their #1 priority. It was then I knew they would make an excellent business partner.”

VertiSource HR® is headquartered in Midvale, UT, but also has an office in Costa Mesa, CA. They recently launched a Cloud-based, end-to-end HR Information System, coined the VertiSource HR® Cloud. The VertiSource HR® Cloud is a huge time saver streamlining recruitment, onboarding, payroll and benefits administration. Everything is all in one place and can be accessed with one login, from any device. Rick Whatley, Director of Marketing and Sales, said, “We have grown tremendously over the last few months and we wanted to provide the most relevant, modern application possible to match the needs of our client partners’ on-the-go lifestyles. Our new cloud-based platform enables us to offer world-class HR services for the entire employee lifecycle.“

For more information about how VertiSource HR® can help your business, call 855.565.VSHR (8747) or visit www.vertisourcehr.com.