Help Crown the Best Local Lunch Spot

Jan 15, 2019 01:53PM ● By Justin Adams
Over the next two weeks, The City Journals will be hosting a tournament to determine the best restaurant in the valley. We've selected one restaurant, cafe, diner or taqueria to represent each of the cities that we deliver newspaper to - from Sugar House to Herriman. They will compete in a four-round tournament in which winners will be determined by reader vote on Facebook. We call it, "Lunch Madness."

Before the restaurants are revealed, let us preemptively apologize for not selecting your favorite local restaurant. We're sure that many of you will say, "How could you have picked that restaurant over this other one. It's way better."

When selecting the sixteen restaurants, we wanted to have a diverse selection as opposed to having sixteen burger joints or sixteen barbecues. We deliberately chose a variety of restaurants - everything from Thai fusion and Hawaiian to Mediterranean and more. There's also a wide range in how established these restaurants are. Some have been around for generations. Others were just opened within the last year. 

So without further ado, here are the 16 restaurants that will be battling it out for the Lunch Madness championship. Hopefully you'll know a few of them already that you can help support with your vote. If not, we encourage you to check them out and maybe go try a few this week. Maybe you'll find a new favorite place to grab a quick bite.

Murray

Bell’s 48th Street Deli

1207 Murray Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville

Cottonwood Heights

Lone Star Taqueria

2265 Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights

Murray

Cous Cous Mediterranean Grill

5470 South 900 East #1, Salt Lake City

Herriman

Guras Spice House

5530 13400 S, Herriman

Holladay

Fav Bistro

1984 E Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay

Bluffdale

Shaka Shack

14587 750 W, Bluffdale

West Jordan

Spudtoddos

7251 Plaza Center Dr #120, West Jordan

South Jordan 

The Break Sports Grill

11274 Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan

Salt Lake City

Pig & A Jelly Jar

401 East 900 South A, Salt Lake City

South Salt Lake

Pat’s BBQ

155 W Commonwealth Ave, South Salt Lake

Sugar House

Sugarhouse BBQ Company

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Sandy

Tin Roof Grill

9284 700 E, Sandy, UT 84070

Riverton

Salsa Leedos

13298 S Market Center Dr, Riverton

Draper

Garage Grill

1122 East Draper Parkway, Draper

Midvale

Joe Morley’s BBQ

100 W Center St, Midvale

West Valley City

Ab’s Drive-In

4591 5600 W, West Valley City
