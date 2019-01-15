Help Crown the Best Local Lunch Spot
Jan 15, 2019 01:53PM
● By Justin Adams
Before the restaurants are revealed, let us preemptively apologize for not selecting your favorite local restaurant. We're sure that many of you will say, "How could you have picked that restaurant over this other one. It's way better."
When selecting the sixteen restaurants, we wanted to have a diverse selection as opposed to having sixteen burger joints or sixteen barbecues. We deliberately chose a variety of restaurants - everything from Thai fusion and Hawaiian to Mediterranean and more. There's also a wide range in how established these restaurants are. Some have been around for generations. Others were just opened within the last year.
So without further ado, here are the 16 restaurants that will be battling it out for the Lunch Madness championship. Hopefully you'll know a few of them already that you can help support with your vote. If not, we encourage you to check them out and maybe go try a few this week. Maybe you'll find a new favorite place to grab a quick bite.
Murray
Bell’s 48th Street Deli
1207 Murray Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville
Lone Star Taqueria
2265 Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights
Cous Cous Mediterranean Grill
5470 South 900 East #1, Salt Lake City
Herriman
Guras Spice House
5530 13400 S, HerrimanHolladay
Fav Bistro
1984 E Murray Holladay Rd, HolladayBluffdale
Shaka Shack
14587 750 W, BluffdaleWest Jordan
Spudtoddos
7251 Plaza Center Dr #120, West JordanSouth Jordan
The Break Sports Grill
11274 Kestrel Rise Rd, South JordanSalt Lake City
Pig & A Jelly Jar
401 East 900 South A, Salt Lake CitySouth Salt Lake
Pat’s BBQ
155 W Commonwealth Ave, South Salt LakeSugar House
Sugarhouse BBQ Company
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake CitySandy
Tin Roof Grill
9284 700 E, Sandy, UT 84070Riverton
Salsa Leedos
13298 S Market Center Dr, RivertonDraper
Garage Grill
1122 East Draper Parkway, DraperMidvale
Joe Morley’s BBQ
100 W Center St, MidvaleWest Valley City
Ab’s Drive-In
4591 5600 W, West Valley City