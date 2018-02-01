Skip to main content

Locals discuss international relations with visiting foreign dignitaries

Feb 01, 2018 03:52AM ● Published by Ruth Hendricks

Ambassador Lars Lose of Denmark, Lord Browne of the UK and Julianne Smith with the Center for a New American Security discuss international relations at the Viridian. (Ruth Hendricks/City Journals)

Gallery: Visiting foreign dignitaries [1 Image] Click any image to expand.

Is NATO obsolete? How can the average person living in Utah have any impact on international relations? These were some questions posed by local residents to visiting European dignitaries.

The Viridian Event Center hosted a special panel discussion, “Across the Pond, In the Field” on Jan. 11. The discussion aimed to engage new audiences across the country to better understand how people outside Washington, D.C., view transatlantic relationships, trade alliances and other foreign policy issues.

The visit was part of a project from The Center for a New American Security. The visiting dignitaries were H.E. Lars Gert Lose, Ambassador of Denmark to the United States; and Lord Browne of Ladyton (Des Browne), member of the House of Lords and former United Kingdom Defense Minister. The United Kingdom includes Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but Browne hails from Scotland.

The discussion was moderated by Julianne Smith, a director with CNAS, a think-tank in Washington, D.C.

Salt Lake City was one of 12 cities on the tour. Earlier in the day, the visitors had breakfast with a technology council, sat down with 200 students at East High School, met with the mayor of Salt Lake County and met with people at the Deseret News. 

The two men have a running joke between them about who can accumulate more people who claim either Danish or Scottish heritage. “He’s losing badly,” said Browne.

The first issue discussed was NATO. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental alliance between 29 North American and European countries based on the North Atlantic Treaty that was signed after World War II in 1949. NATO is committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes. If diplomatic efforts fail, it can call for military power in response to an attack.

“President Trump has been pushing our European allies to spend more on defense. This is not new,” said Smith. “Many presidents have pushed them to do more. Trump has also said that the alliance is obsolete. It was needed after World War II, but he wonders why we need it now.”

Lose of Denmark said that NATO today is more important than ever, especially in Europe where they are dealing with a very aggressive and uncertain Russia. “We need to stand firm and have a strong position towards Russia,” said Lose. “Without NATO this can’t be done. We live in the neighborhood of Russia, so we feel this very concretely every single day.” 

Lose agreed that there is a problem with budget sharing in NATO. “The U.S. is paying about 70 percent of the budget. We need to step up in Europe.” The alliance goal is for countries to be spending at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense. 

The Danish government just decided to increase their defense budget by 20 percent. “We are still not at the 2 percent goal, but we’re going in right direction,” said Lose. 

Browne agreed. “This complicated and difficult world that we live in generates threats to us that we never imagined we would have to face,” he said. “No matter how big and powerful you are, you can’t face these threats yourself.”

About the NATO budget, Browne said, “Scotland pays more than their 2 percent, but we don’t pay enough. We have depended on the generosity of America to pay for our defense for far too long.” 

Kate, an audience member, asked how we can be more supportive of international relationships in our communities when we live fairly isolated from other countries.

Lose said that we live off of international trade. He saw a statistic that day saying 25 percent of all jobs in Utah were supported by international trade. It’s 75 percent in Denmark. 

“We have a tendency these days to look more inward, with terrorists, climate change, refugees and migrants,” Lose said. “We want to close our borders and keep to ourselves, but that’s not a solution. We need international cooperation more than ever.”

Browne closed with a thought on what we can do about international relations. We can get to know each other and respect the differences. 

“Stop trying to make people be like we are,” said Browne. “Because two things will happen. Either we’ll fall out with them, or if we succeed, it will become the most boring place you ever knew.” Browne wondered why we think differences are a threat. “We can rise above that.” 

Today, Local Life

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/23/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • The Nerd

    02/23/2018
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Nerd plays at The Theater @ Mount Jordan on February 16, 17, 23, 24, March 2 and 3, 7:30 pm. ...

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/24/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • The Nerd

    02/24/2018
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Nerd plays at The Theater @ Mount Jordan on February 16, 17, 23, 24, March 2 and 3, 7:30 pm. ...

  • Grand Opening

    02/24/2018
    07:30PM — 08:00PM

    Mister Car Wash has opened a new express location in Taylorsville, UT at 3856 5400 S Salt Lake Ci...

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/25/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/26/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • Aging Mastery Program - South Jordan

    02/26/2018
    12:30PM — 02:00PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at South Jordan Senior Center. The c...

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/27/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    02/27/2018
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Taylorsville Senior Center. The c...

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/28/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • Apex Fun Run

    03/01/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • R.C.I.A.

    03/01/2018
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    03/01/2018
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/23/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • The Nerd

    02/23/2018
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Nerd plays at The Theater @ Mount Jordan on February 16, 17, 23, 24, March 2 and 3, 7:30 pm. ...

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/24/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • The Nerd

    02/24/2018
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Nerd plays at The Theater @ Mount Jordan on February 16, 17, 23, 24, March 2 and 3, 7:30 pm. ...

  • Grand Opening

    02/24/2018
    07:30PM — 08:00PM

    Mister Car Wash has opened a new express location in Taylorsville, UT at 3856 5400 S Salt Lake Ci...

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/25/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/26/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • Aging Mastery Program - South Jordan

    02/26/2018
    12:30PM — 02:00PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at South Jordan Senior Center. The c...

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/27/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    02/27/2018
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Taylorsville Senior Center. The c...

  • Apex Fun Run

    02/28/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • Apex Fun Run

    03/01/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • R.C.I.A.

    03/01/2018
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    03/01/2018
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Apex Fun Run

    03/02/2018
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Apex Fun Run is a fitness-and leadership-based fundraising program for elementary schools. Bennio...

  • The Nerd

    03/02/2018
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Nerd plays at The Theater @ Mount Jordan on February 16, 17, 23, 24, March 2 and 3, 7:30 pm. ...

Add Your Event View More
careers.unitedhealthgroup.com

 

 

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and West Jordan Journal