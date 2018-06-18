Briggs steps down as Jaguar head coach

Jun 18, 2018 12:31PM ● Published by Greg James

West Jordan boys basketball coach Scott Briggs has taken the head coaching position at Herriman High. (Greg James/City Journals)

By Greg James | gregj@mycityjournals.com

The announcement that West Jordan High School’s head basketball coach, Scott Briggs, is leaving his alma mater to take over at Herriman High School still echoes through the Jaguar hallways.

For 23 years as head coach and five more as an assistant, he has seen more games in the Jaguar gymnasium than anyone. Briggs has played a crucial role in Jaguar basketball history. He also played varsity basketball at the school.

“I am so grateful for the players, friendships and memories I have from all my time at West Jordan High,” Briggs said from his Twitter account.

While Briggs hasn’t changed much from his 1989 yearbook picture, his accomplishments have. He guided West Jordan to two state basketball titles and nearly missed on two others.

He was a two-year starter under head coaches Grant Price and Dan Cowan at the school. He eventually took over coaching for Cowan and replaced him as athletic director at the school.

“Every game he would write three things on the board,” West Jordan graduate and former University of Utah player Jordan Loveridge said. “ He would say play hard, play smart and have fun. West Jordan basketball is hard-nosed and blue collar because of him. Off the court, he teaches his players how to be men; how to do the right thing. He will be missed at West Jordan.”

In his final season at the helm of the Jaguars, he led the team to 16-8 overall record and a first-round playoff loss to Pleasant Grove 62-54 (the Vikings have ousted his teams from the playoffs the last two years).

The Jaguars last missed the playoffs in 2014. He won state titles in 2001 and 2009.

“When I was a freshman I was on the varsity team, we had seven seniors that coach did a great job of motivating,” Loveridge said. “No one expected us to win the title (2009).”

Briggs gives credit for his success to his current and former assistants, like Andrew Blanchard (currently head coach at Copper Hills), Kevin Damron (a current assistant at Herriman), Steve Tidwell (former Taylorsville head coach) and Kasey Walkenhurst.

He attended Dixie State and the University of Utah before becoming a teacher at West Jordan. He is married and had three kids.

Briggs has been recognized as one of the top coaches in the state.

“West Jordan head coach Scott Briggs is amazing and does it with such class,” Pleasant Grove head coach Randy McAllister said after last season’s playoff game.

He has helped organize the West Jordan Special Needs Clinic and Basketball Game. It was held in February for the 16th straight year.

“Some of the best times for me is coming back home and watching coach and his teams,” Loveridge said. “I like to catch up and talk about old times with him.”

The school administration announced former assistant and Jaguar alumni Mason Sawyer has been hired to replace Briggs. He graduated from West jordan in 2009 and was a member of one of the state championship teams.