Park Madness profile: Veterans Memorial Park

“Came here with our two year old and the Wild West park is awesome. We couldn't believe it was free and would have happily paid a small entrance fee. The slides were a lot of fun and we liked that there was plenty of shade when we needed.” - Yelp review

Probably one of the most frequented parks on our list, the Veterans Memorial Park has a little something for everyone. The children’s playground is immersive and encourages imagination. Adults won’t be bored either though, with plenty of green space, a walking path around the edge of the park, volleyball and basketball courts, and more. It is also conveniently located next to a library and a recreation center so a family could easily spend all day here.

