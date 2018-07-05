Skip to main content

Park Madness profile: Veterans Memorial Park

Jul 05, 2018 10:20AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Gallery: Veterans Memorial Park [2 Images] Click any image to expand.

West Jordan's Veterans Memorial Park is the #7 seed in the City Journals' Park Madness tournament. 

“Came here with our two year old and the Wild West park is awesome. We couldn't believe it was free and would have happily paid a small entrance fee. The slides were a lot of fun and we liked that there was plenty of shade when we needed.” - Yelp review

Probably one of the most frequented parks on our list, the Veterans Memorial Park has a little something for everyone. The children’s playground is immersive and encourages imagination. Adults won’t be bored either though, with plenty of green space, a walking path around the edge of the park, volleyball and basketball courts, and more. It is also conveniently located next to a library and a recreation center so a family could easily spend all day here.

