West Jordan soccer teams qualify for state tournament

By Greg James | gregj@mycityjournals.com

West Jordan and Copper Hills high schools girls soccer teams both qualified for the state tournament this year, and their coaches are satisfied with their teams’ improvements.

“We graduated a lot of players last season, so this was a little bit of a rebuilding year for us,” Grizzlies head coach Ryan Rumfallo said. “In high school soccer, sometimes it cycles and you bring a new group. We moved a lot of players around. Still, being able to tie for second in our region is very successful.”

Copper Hills finished second in Region 3 tied with Riverton with five region wins. West Jordan finished fourth with two league victories.

“We improved from last year,” third-year Jaguars head coach Jim Jaramillo said. “We have continued to steadily improve over the time I have been with these girls. I think the girls are catching on to the system we are trying to set up, and they are all working hard in the offseason.”

In 2016, the Jaguars only had one victory. This season, they earned two region wins and averaged a less than a two-goal differential.

Jaguar juniors Sherry Nina and April Aguado led the team in goals with five each. Defensively, they had two shutouts against Granger and Taylorsville. Aspen Russell started the season as goalie, but after an injury, Emma Abrey stepped in and filled in well according to Jaramillo.

“Sherry is more of a track star,” Jaramillo said. “Her speed really gives us an added dimension. April is a talented athlete and hard-nosed young lady. We also have a great core of sophomores that I am excited about.”

The Grizzlies’ leading scorers were Sam Rollins and Katrina Estrada. They both netted 10 goals this season. McCaslin Davis had six shutouts in goal.

“Sam is tall and athletic,” Rumfallo said. “She is kind of our beast in the midfield. Katrina played some forward for us and is a really good player. Our goalkeeper, McCaslin Davis, has been solid the last few years. She has been an All-Stater.”

West Jordan faced American Fork in the first round of the state playoffs. Early in the first half, it got a red card and was forced to play the majority of the game with one less player. They eventually lost 8-0. Copper Hills lost to Lone Peak 5-0.

Both Jaramillo and Rumfallo feel that their teams are improving through continued year-round training. They both have large numbers of capable players returning next season.

“I feel that it is swinging to the side that more players play club soccer year round,” Rumfallo said. “It’s almost to the point that the club coaches want the high school season to end so they can get their kids back. I definitely think that helps in the development of the players. As a coach, I can’t focus on individual development, and they do that at the club level. It makes me optimistic about the players coming back next season. I think we have a strong sophomore class. I am excited to coach these girls.”

None of the Region 3 teams advanced out of the first round of the state playoffs.

“If we continue to work hard, I know we will get better,” Jaramillo said. “We have some very good players returning next season.”